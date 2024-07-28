Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Updates: India Badminton player PV Sindhu clinches her first victory; moves to next round

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Updates: In her quest for 3rd medal in the Olympics at the trot, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding straight game win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq here on Sunday.

The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.