Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Australia 3-2 in men’s hockey after 52 years

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian men's Hockey team on Friday stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist Australia, 3-2, in the last group stage Pool B match of the Olympics Paris at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium and entered the quarterfinals.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published2 Aug 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Australia 3-2 in men's hockey after 52 years
Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Australia 3-2 in men’s hockey after 52 years(REUTERS)

Indian men's Hockey team on Friday stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis, Australia, 3-2, in the last group stage Pool B match of the Olympics Paris at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium and entered the quarterfinals.

This was India’s first victory against Australia in hockey at the Olympics since Munich 1972 – 52 years ago.

With this win, the Indian Team has now displaced Australia to take the second spot in the pool with three wins, two draws and a loss. Australia is in the third spot with three wins and two losses.

Also Read | Manu Bhaker secures second spot to qualify for 25m sports pistol final at Paris

Abhishek opened the scoring in the 12th minute from a counter-attack, which was quickly doubled by skipper Harmanpreet Singh— world No. 7—within a minute from a penalty corner. The Indian skipper scored the third goal early in the third quarter to help the team beat Australia.

Sreejesh continued to keep the Australian attacks at bay.

Abhishek (12th), skipper Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India, while Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55) found the net for the fourth-ranked Australian team.

Also Read | Will an overdose of tech and AI dampen the human spirit of the Olympics?

In the second quarter, goal-keeper PR Sreejesh— playing his last international tournament—made a couple of terrific saves, but the Kookaburras finally found a way through. Skipper Aaron Zalewski’s shot from the left flank was going wide, but Thomas Craig was there to steer it home from close range.

After the break, India were awarded a penalty stroke in the early minutes and Harmanpreet smashed it between the keeper’s feet to restore the two-goal cushion.

Also Read | Bhaker approached by 40 brands after winning medals at Paris Olympics: Report

Team India had another goal coming in the final quarter from Abhishek, but a stick tackle in the lead-up meant the goal was cancelled upon referral.

This was the 8th match between India and Australia this year, with the Aussies having won the previous 7 games.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Netizens fume as women’s boxing match sparks gender row

It is important to note that the reigning Olympic champions Belgium have won all their matches and is placed at number one while Argentina, having won two, lost and drawn one, complete the top four.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 07:30 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsParis Olympics 2024: India beat Australia 3-2 in men’s hockey after 52 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue