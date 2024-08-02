Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Australia 3-2 in men's hockey after 52 years

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian men's Hockey team on Friday stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist Australia, 3-2, in the last group stage Pool B match of the Olympics Paris at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium and entered the quarterfinals.

Indian men's Hockey team on Friday stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis, Australia, 3-2, in the last group stage Pool B match of the Olympics Paris at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium and entered the quarterfinals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was India’s first victory against Australia in hockey at the Olympics since Munich 1972 – 52 years ago.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply With this win, the Indian Team has now displaced Australia to take the second spot in the pool with three wins, two draws and a loss. Australia is in the third spot with three wins and two losses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek opened the scoring in the 12th minute from a counter-attack, which was quickly doubled by skipper Harmanpreet Singh— world No. 7—within a minute from a penalty corner. The Indian skipper scored the third goal early in the third quarter to help the team beat Australia.

Sreejesh continued to keep the Australian attacks at bay.

Abhishek (12th), skipper Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India, while Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55) found the net for the fourth-ranked Australian team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second quarter, goal-keeper PR Sreejesh— playing his last international tournament—made a couple of terrific saves, but the Kookaburras finally found a way through. Skipper Aaron Zalewski’s shot from the left flank was going wide, but Thomas Craig was there to steer it home from close range.

After the break, India were awarded a penalty stroke in the early minutes and Harmanpreet smashed it between the keeper’s feet to restore the two-goal cushion.

Team India had another goal coming in the final quarter from Abhishek, but a stick tackle in the lead-up meant the goal was cancelled upon referral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the 8th match between India and Australia this year, with the Aussies having won the previous 7 games.

It is important to note that the reigning Olympic champions Belgium have won all their matches and is placed at number one while Argentina, having won two, lost and drawn one, complete the top four.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}