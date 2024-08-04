Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Great Britain 4-2 to qualify for semifinals of men’s hockey

India on Sunday defeated world no.2 Great Britain 4-2 in a shoot-out to qualify for the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published4 Aug 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Great Britain 4-2 to qualify for semifinals of men's hockey
Paris Olympics 2024: India beat Great Britain 4-2 to qualify for semifinals of men’s hockey(PTI)

High on confidence after the historic win over Australia—the Tokyo Games silver medalist—in their final pool match, Team India carried out their momentum on Sunday and defeated world no.2 Great Britain 4-2 in a shoot-out to qualify for the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics.

Despite going one man down in the quarter-finals, India held Great Britain to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation time.

The Indian Team played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Down by a man, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner to goal in the 22nd minute to give India the lead in the first half after Amit Rohidas received a red card.

Once Rohidas, a key defender and India's first rusher was given the controversial order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

Lee Morton of Great Britain levelled the scores just before half-time, but Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities, in the second half.

Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making saves after saves.

In the shoot-out, the Indian Team scored all four of its attempts. PR Sreejesh, the Indian goalkeeper and former captain of the Indian national team, saved one for the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists, and Great Britain missed another.

This is the first time since 1972 in Munich that India has reached the semifinals in men’s hockey in two successive Olympic Games.

After defeating world No. 2 Great Britain in the first quarterfinal of the men’s hockey competition, India will now face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Germany and Argentina in the semifinal.

 

