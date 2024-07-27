Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Day 1 performance - Shooters fail to impress, Manu Bhaker enters 10m shooting final

  • Paris Olympics 2024: While the Indian shooters failed to impress, India's lone rower, moved to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition.

Updated27 Jul 2024, 05:29 PM IST
India's Sandeep Singh competing in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at Paris Olympics 2024.
India’s Sandeep Singh competing in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at Paris Olympics 2024.(AP)

Paris Olympics 2024: India's performance on Day 1 in Paris Olympics 2024 started on a shaky note as shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage as well as 10m air pistol men's qualification. In Rowing, India's lone rower Balraj Panwar moved to the repechages after finishing fourth. Meanwhile, Chinese divers Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen bagged the first Olympic gold. 

Rowing

Balraj Panwar, India lone rower in Paris Olympics campaign, finished at fourth spot in the first heat race. The top three in each heat qualifies for the quarterfinals. However, hope is still alive for Panwar as he is still eligible to compete in the repechage round on Sunday. Panwar had finished 4th at the 2022 Asian Games in China

Shooting

10m air rifle mixed team qualification: Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal  miss out on a spot in the final.

10m air pistol men's qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema and Sarabjot Singh also missed out on qualification. Sarabjot reached in final series, but misses out on qualification.

10m air pistole women's qualification: Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan

"One of our teams secured the sixth position and missed the bronze medal play-off by 1 point. But we have full faith in our athletes and there are more events left, so they will do well in the coming days...Today is day one, I am sure that shooters have had their own learning and from here onwards, in the next competitions, they will make these corrections and play with confidence," India shooting Team Head Coach Suma Shirur told ANI.

Tennis

Men's doubles first round match: Rohan Bopnna and N Sriram Balaji vs Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils (France)

Table Tennis

7:15pm

Men's singles preliminary round: Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan

Badminton

7.10pm

Men's singles group match: Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)

8.00pm

Men's doubles group match: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar (France).

11:50 pm

Women's doubles group match: Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong (Korea) ( IST)

Hockey

9:00 pm

Pool B match: India vs New Zealand (9pm IST)

Boxing

12.05 am of Jan 28

Women's 54kg opening round bout: Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim anh Vo (Vietnam)

 

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 05:29 PM IST
