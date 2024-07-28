Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 2

After a star-studded, captivating opening ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on Friday, India opened its medal tally on Sunday in the Paris Olympics 2024 after ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made history by finishing third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event. She became the first woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, "A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze."

"This success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" he added.

Bhaker’s achievement ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics. This was also the first medal India won at the Paris Olympics. The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in the 2012 London edition, when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Here's how India performed on Day 2:

Paris 2024 Olympics —India’s Medals Tally

S.No Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Shooting - - 1 1

The Indian contingent comprises 117 members (70 male and 47 female), including 29 members (11 women and 18 men), who are from athletics, followed by shooting (21) and hockey (19). It will be the second-largest Indian contingent after the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

As many as 72 athletes of the Indian contingent will be making their debut in the Paris Olympics, almost 61%. This year, the largest contingent of 29 participants is athletes, including two reserves from India. Shooting has the second-largest contingent.