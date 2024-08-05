Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Amit Rohidas ’banned’, to miss hockey semifinals against Germany

Hockey India (HI) has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and said such incidents undermine confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Aug 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Indian hockey player Amit Rohidas faces a one-match suspension after being handed a red card in the quarterfinal match against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, said the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The umpires sent Amit Rohidas off the pitch almost 40 minutes from the final hooter after his stick hit a rival player. According to the FIH statement, he breached the code of conduct.

“Amit (player No. 30 of India) was suspended for one (1) match for a Breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during match no M32 India v Great Britain on 4th August, 2024,” read the statement.

“The suspension affects match no. M35 on 6th August 2024, where ROHIDAS Amit will not participate, and India will play with a squad of fifteen (15) players only,” said the FIH.

This suspension means that Rohidas cannot play in the Men's hockey semi-final match against Germany scheduled for August 6.

‘Inconsistent video’ says Hockey India

Following Amit's red card incident, Hockey India (HI) officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring. “The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome,” said Hockey India's statement.

The statement further complained about “inconsistent” video umpire reviews, coaching of Great Britain's goalkeeper from behind the goalpost and a further use of a video tablet by their goalkeeper.

Hockey India said such incidents “have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans.” The body also called for a thorough review of these matters to ensure fair play for future matches.

“These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches,” HI said in a statement.

Amit Rohidas's suspension could be a major setback for the Indian hockey team. The defender had started in each of India's matches at the Olympics. He has been a key member of the team.

India, bronze medallists from Tokyo 2020, will take on Germany in Tuesday's semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournament.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 09:43 AM IST
