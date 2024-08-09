LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, celebrations begin back home

4 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.