Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates: Neeraj Chopra surpassed his gold-medal throw from Tokyo but missed out on a second consecutive top finish due to an exceptional performance by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. The Indian men's hockey team gave PR Sreejesh a storybook ending to his career. He retired with two consecutive Olympic medals after starting his international journey when India first failed to qualify for the Games.
Neeraj Chopra threw 1.87m farther than his Tokyo Olympic gold-winning throw, but in Paris, he secured silver as Arshad Nadeem made history for Pakistan with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m, crossing 90m again with his final attempt to claim gold. Nadeem is the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold. Neeraj becomes the third Indian, after PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar, to win individual Olympic medals at two different Games.
"Neeraj Chopra has made the entire nation proud by securing #SilverMedal in Javelin Throw at #ParisOlympics2024 I extend my heartiest congratulations on this remarkable feat. His hard work, dedication and perseverance is inspiration for all. Best wishes for all his future endeavours.@Olympics@Neeraj_chopra1" posts Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh congratulates Neeraj Chopra, on his X handle. Starting his message with the legends name and exclamations, “ Neeraj Chopra !!! You bring immense pride to india and are truly inspirational. Many Congratulations on winning 🥈 at the at the #OlympicGames #Paris2024," the actor wrote on X
Prominent BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, and ex-IPS police officer K. Annamalai congratulates Neeraj Chopra. Says Neeraj's ‘unwavering dedication’, and 'consistent performance' continues to make India proud.
Several fans took to X, to post videos of the moment when Neeraj Chopra, and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem posed for a click with the Indian flag. Fans lauded Neeraj's gesture, calling it ‘heartwarming’, as the silver medallist and Arshad shared the Indian flag when Neeraj realised that Pakistan's flag was missing
Bollywood actor, and producer Sonu Sood congratulates Neeraj Chopra on his silver medal win. “ A silver medal at the Olympics is a testament to your hard work and talent. You've proven that real heroes are those who face challenges and rise to the top. India celebrates your success today," Sood posted on X
After the Indian hockey team's bronze win over Spain, hockey player Lalit Upadhyay, who hails from Varanasi, thanked PM Modi, and the government of India for the support.
Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at the Paris Olympics.
"The icon never returns without bringing joy to every Indian," Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated Neeraj Chopra and said that his commitment and effort in the final were inspiring.
"Back-to-back Olympic medals for our star, Neeraj Chopra! India's first silver medal at the #Paris2024 Olympics, and what a way to achieve it! You might have fallen short of the gold, but your commitment and effort in the final were really inspiring," Jay Shah wrote on X.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi interacted with the Indian Hockey Team and congratulated them for their victory over the Spain team at #ParisOlympics2024
Indian Men's Hockey team won #Bronze medal victory over Spain.
Indian hockey player Lalit Upadhyay says, "I would like to thank all the supporters and fans, the government of India, SAI and all those who supported us in the journey...We won as they all supported us and had faith in us..."
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "Well done Neeraj! Hearty congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal in the javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024! This has been possible only because of your unprecedented faith, unwavering devotion to the goal and infinite enthusiasm. We are all proud of you, your Vijay Yatra is a source of inspiration for countless youth."
On winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says, "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country...It's time to improve the game now...We will sit and discuss and improve the performance...India played well (at the Paris Olympics)....The competition was good (today)...but every athlete have their day, today was Arshad's day...I gave my best but some things need to be looked upon and worked upon...Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future..."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, "A big congratulations to the exceptional athlete, Neeraj Chopra, for his amazing achievement in the Men’s javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 and winning the Silver Medal. He is an epitome of hard work, dedication and consistency. His success has delighted the entire nation."
Abhinav Bindra took to his official X handle and thanked Neeraj for inspiring every Indian to dream big. The former India shooter added that the 26-year-old's legacy grows stronger with every step.
"Neeraj, your journey today was nothing short of a hero's tale. The way you carried the hopes of a billion hearts, your unwavering spirit shining brightly, fills us all with immense pride. Winning silver, you've shown us that the pursuit of greatness is a relentless journey, one filled with passion, dedication, and belief. Thank you for inspiring every Indian to dream big and reminding us that gold is always within reach. Your legacy grows stronger with every step. Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on his historic gold and breaking the Olympic record," Abhinav Bindra wrote on X.