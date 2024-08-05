Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania in Women’s Table Tennis event, enter quarter-final

  • India entered quarterfinals of women’s table tennis team event with 3-2 win over Romania at Paris Olympics on Monday.

Updated5 Aug 2024, 04:33 PM IST
India's Manika Batra serves during her women's table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between Romania and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024.
India’s Manika Batra serves during her women’s table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between Romania and India at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 5, 2024.(AFP)

India entered quarterfinals of women’s table tennis team event with 3-2 win over Romania at Paris Olympics on Monday.

Star player Manika Batra led from the front as India prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie and made a memorable entry into the quarterfinals.

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania in Women's Table Tennis event, enter quarter-final

