Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania in Women’s Table Tennis event, enter quarter-final

India entered quarterfinals of women’s table tennis team event with 3-2 win over Romania at Paris Olympics on Monday.
Star player Manika Batra led from the front as India prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie and made a memorable entry into the quarterfinals.
Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.
