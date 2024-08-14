Paris Olympics 2024: Over 140 cyberattacks reported; govt entities, telecoms in target

French authorities reported over 140 cyberattacks during the Paris Olympics, but none disrupted the competitions. Most attacks targeted government entities, sports, transport, and telecoms infrastructure.

Livemint (with inputs from AFP)
Published14 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (2R), President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee. (AFP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron, flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (2R), President of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee. (AFP Photo)

French authorities said on Tuesday that more than 140 cyberattacks were reported during the Paris Olympics, but none of them disrupted the competitions.

In the runup and throughout the Olympic Games, France's cyber security agency had been on high alert for attacks that had the potential to disrupt the organising committee, ticketing or transport.

Between July 26 and August 11, government cyber security agency Anssi recorded 119 reports corresponding to low-impact "security events" and 22 incidents in which "a malicious actor" successfully targeted a victim's information system.

Also Read | Abhinav Bindra’s message for Neeraj Chopra: ‘Reassess what needs to be done’

The attacks mainly targeted government entities as well as sports, transport and telecoms infrastructure, the agency said.

According to Anssi, a third of those were downtime incidents, half of which were due to denial-of-service attacks designed to overwhelm servers.

The other cyber incidents were related to attempted or actual compromises and data disclosure, among others.

"All the cyber events that occurred during this period were generally characterised by their low impact", said Anssi.

The Grand Palais, which hosted Olympic events in Paris, and around 40 other museums in France were victims of a ransomware attack in early August, but this did not affect any of the information systems involved in the games, according to Anssi.

Also Read | Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat to miss the Summer Games

Ransomware exploits security flaws to encrypt and block computer systems, demanding a ransom from a user or an organisation to unlock them.

During the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, organisers reported 450 million such operations, twice as many as during the 2012 London Olympics.

Also Read | Indian hockey team receives heroic welcome at Delhi Airport | Watch

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Marie-Rose Bruno, director of technology and information systems for the Paris Games, had said he expected "eight to 10 times more" cyber attacks than those seen at the Games in Tokyo.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsParis Olympics 2024: Over 140 cyberattacks reported; govt entities, telecoms in target

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.000.00
      Delhi
      71,218.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue