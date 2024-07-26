Paris Olympics 2024: PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to Indian contingent, says ‘every athlete is India’s pride’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in Paris Olympics 2024.

“As the Paris Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India’s pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances. #Paris2024,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya and actor Ayushmann Khurrana have urged people of the country to cheer for Team India.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a series of videos and pictures with Mandaviya. In one of the videos, he and Union Sports Minister can be seen making the appeal to cheer for Team India.

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Paris me hamare khiladi Olypmics ke liye tayaar hain"

"Hamare Bhartiya khiladi bahut hi karmath hain or asha karte hain is baar bhi Olypmics me wo acha perform karenge. Chaliye unka hausla badhaye," added Ayushmann.

The Indian contingent in the Parade of Nations in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony will have 78 athletes and officials from 12 disciplines, whose teams are in France.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu and seasoned table tennis star Sharath Kamal will be the flagbearers for India in the opening ceremony. Both stars will become the first athletes from their respective sports to be India's flag-bearers at such a big event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, also extended wishes to the Indian contingent.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the board will be supporting India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent by providing ₹8.5 crore to the IOA for the campaign.

Prominent athletes from the 12 disciplines: Archery: Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai.

Badminton: PV Sindhu

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain

Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma

Hockey: Krishan Pathak, Nilakanta Sharma and Jugraj Singh

Judo: Tulika Mann

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan

Shooting: Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Anish.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra