Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Right on the Mani!’ Manika Batra becomes first Indian paddler to reach pre-quarterfinals

India paddler Manika Batra outclassed Prithika Pavade in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Livemint
Updated30 Jul 2024, 07:11 AM IST
India's Manika Batra reacts after defeating France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
India’s Manika Batra reacts after defeating France’s Prithika Pavade in the women’s singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra dominated Prithika Pavade of France in the women's singles round of 32 matches at the Paris Olympics. She secured a convincing 4-0 victory over her French counterpart, winning the match with scores of 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, and 11-7.

Batra recovered from a two-point lag to win the first game 11-9. The Indian player then comfortably won the second game with a five-point lead. Despite Pavade's efforts to fight in the third game, Manika Batra clinched it 11-9.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 3

In the Round of 64, Manika Batra defeated Great Britain's Anna Hursey. The 29-year-old Batra delivered a strong performance, winning with a score of 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, advancing to the round of 32.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Olympics Khel wrote, “Right on the Mani. Manika Batra becomes the first Indian paddler to reach the Round of 16 in Olympics history.”

Batra maintained her composure under pressure throughout the match. The third game was particularly tense, with the young Anna Hursey leading 8-7 at one point. However, Batra remained calm and clinched the game 11-9 on her second game point.

Also Read | India’s Day 3 at Paris Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team draw 1-1 with Argentina

In the fourth game, Batra started strong, quickly gaining a 5-1 lead. However, Hursey managed to rally and take the lead at 6-5. The lead exchanged hands several times, and Hursey eventually clinched the game 11-9, staging a significant comeback.

Undeterred by the setback, Batra regained her focus and determination in the fifth game. She dominated with an 11-5 win, securing her overall victory. This triumph moves Batra into the round of 32, where she aims to continue her impressive performance and progress further in the competition.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 3 (July 29) full schedule: Key matches for India today

After the match, Batra said, "I am happy that I beat a French player in Paris. I defeated a higher-ranked player. I did not think of creating history and making the pre-quarters, there are more rounds, I will take it match by match and give my best as I always do."

“I had planned to play to her forehand as discussed with my coach but I was getting the points on her backhand, so I did not change the tactics. I did play a few shot on her forehand too, I did not want her to think that I am playing only on her backhand,” she told PTI. 

“It was a tough match. Staying relaxed helps me both on and off the court. I do breathing exercises that help me during the match. I will give my best whoever I play against in the next round,” Batra added. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 07:11 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsParis Olympics 2024: ‘Right on the Mani!’ Manika Batra becomes first Indian paddler to reach pre-quarterfinals

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.000.00
      Delhi
      70,379.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue