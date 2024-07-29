Paris Olympics 2024: Shooters Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta enter finals; eye for medals after Bhaker’s historic bronze

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta are aiming to add to India's Olympic 2024 medal count, as the final round of the 10 m air rifle events are scheduled to take place today.

On Sunday, Ramita qualified for the women's 10 m air rifle event finals. She had finished fifth during the qualification round, while Arjun came seventh in the men's event. The top eight from both men and women's category in the qualification rounds, have been selected for the final round, reported Olympic's official website.

Ramita had secured a score of 631.5, while shooter Elavenil Valarivan had a defeat in the mixed team event. On the opening day, both Valarivan, and Sandeep Singh faced defeat in the 10 metre air rifle mixed team qualification event.

Arjun Babuta enters finals Arjun Babuta earned his entry into the final round by finishing seventh in the qualification round on Sunday. A 25-year-old from Chandigarh, Arjun shot a series of 105.7, 104.9, 105.5, 105.4, 104.0, and 104.6, achieving a total score of 630.1 points, meeting the cutoff for the final round.

On Saturday, Arjun and his teammate Ramita Jindal had narrowly missed the mixed team event. The duo had finished sixth in the qualification round, “just missing out on a final berth,” reported ANI.

Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh finish 12th The duo took on a strong fight to keep up with the nation's expectations. However, despite their efforts, Elavenil and Sandeep finished in 12th place with 626.3 points, with Elavenil scoring 312.6 points and Sandeep getting 313.7 points. They were far away from the required top-four finish, reported ANI.

India's first medal at 2024 Olympics Manu Bhaker, a 22-year-old shooter had earned India its first bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol final round of the Paris Olympics, on Sunday.