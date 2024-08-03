Paris Olympics 2024: Team India to face Great Britain in Hockey quarterfinals

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will face Great Britain in the Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinals on Sunday. They secured their first Olympic win over Australia since 1972 with a 3-2 victory in their final Pool B match on Friday, rebounding from a previous 1-2 loss to Belgium.

India's win secures them second place and a quarterfinal match against Great Britain. The other quarterfinals are Belgium vs Spain, Netherlands vs Australia, and Germany vs Australia. All matches are scheduled for Sunday, mirroring the quarterfinal matchups from the Tokyo Olympics.

India's Paris 2024 campaign started with a 3-2 win over New Zealand. They drew 1-1 with Argentina thanks to a late goal by Harmanpreet Singh and defeated Ireland 2-0 in their third group match.

In the fourth match, the Indian Men's Hockey Team lost 2-1 to reigning Olympic champions Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday. Abhishek scored India's sole goal in the 18th minute, while Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') netted the goals for their team.

All you need to know about India vs Australia match Abhishek opened the scoring in the 12th minute from a counter-attack, which was quickly doubled by skipper Harmanpreet Singh— world No. 7—within a minute from a penalty corner. The Indian skipper scored the third goal early in the third quarter to help the team beat Australia.

Abhishek (12th), skipper Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India, while Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55) found the net for the fourth-ranked Australian team.

In the second quarter, goal-keeper PR Sreejesh— playing his last international tournament—made a couple of terrific saves, but the Kookaburras finally found a way through. Skipper Aaron Zalewski’s shot from the left flank was going wide, but Thomas Craig was there to steer it home from close range.

After the break, India were awarded a penalty stroke in the early minutes and Harmanpreet smashed it between the keeper’s feet to restore the two-goal cushion.