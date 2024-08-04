Paris Olympics 2024: Dilip Tirkey explains India’s strategy against Great Britain amid 1-man down in Hockey quarterfinal

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published4 Aug 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Despite going one man down in the quarter-finals, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated world no.2 Great Britain 4-2 in a shoot-out to qualify for the semifinals of the men's hockey team event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

India will now face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Germany and Argentina in the semifinal.

The Indian Team played with 10 men for more than 45 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player, but high on confidence after the historic win over Australia—the Tokyo Games silver medalist—in their final pool match, the Indian Team carried out their momentum and defeated world no.2 in a shoot-out.

How India won

Speaking with ANI, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey explained Team India's strategy to win the match against Great Britain after one man down. The Hockey India president said that it is “very difficult to play with only 10 players for 45 minutes... But they played well.”

The former captain of the Indian hockey team said a team “cannot play attacking game with only 10 players” hence the “team played in defensive mode...” and “stopped many important shots.”

Reacting to the controversial red card decision against Amit Rohidas, the three-time Olympian told PTI,” The umpire should have kept in mind that Rohidas did not hit intentionally.” He expressed confidence that Rohidas received a red card only for this match and he would be playing in the next match.

“The umpire should have kept in mind that Amit Rohidas did not hit intentionally. I think he received a red card only for this match, and he will be able to play in the next match. My best wishes to the team, as the next match is very important for us,” Tirkey said.

“Every day is not the same... the scoop ball strategy is being used commonly these days, and we have used it as well. However, we didn't get its benefit today because we just had 10 players today,” Tirkey added.

The Indian Team played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes afterAmit Rohidaswas shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Indian skipperHarmanpreet Singhconverted a penalty corner to goal in the 22nd minute to give India the lead in the first half after Amit Rohidas received a red card.

Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead. Lee Morton of Great Britain levelled the scores just before half-time, but Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities, in the second half.

In the shoot-out, the Indian Team scored all four of its attempts. Veteran custodian PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, saved one, and Great Britain missed another.

 

 

