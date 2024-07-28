Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Time for government, corporates to do more for Badminton,’ Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty

Despite Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen becoming household names with their successes - badminton is not as popular as cricket and therefore comparatively underinvested in.

Richa Naidu (with inputs from Reuters)
Published28 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty celebrate after winning their men's doubles badminton group stage match against France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 27, 2024
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty celebrate after winning their men’s doubles badminton group stage match against France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 27, 2024(AFP)

In a country known internationally for its obsession with cricket, badminton has been fighting tooth-and-nail for its share of the limelight in India.

From Saina Nehwal, who made history at the London 2012 Games when she bagged a bronze, to two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, shuttlers have in recent years smashed their way to global recognition. Doing so has attracted both international and domestic sponsors like Visa, Bridgestone, Gatorade and Bank of Baroda.

More recently, world number five men's doubles team Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been making waves, and could be India's shot at a badminton podium in Paris.

Despite becoming household names with their successes - including those of others like men's singles number 24 Lakshya Sen - badminton is not as popular as cricket and therefore comparatively underinvested in.

"(Badminton) needs to be promoted as good as cricket," Shetty said on Saturday in Paris after winning 21-17 21-14 against France's Ronan Labar and Lucas Corvée in Paris.

"I think we've had the performances as well to back it up, but cricket has done that for the past 30-odd years -- for us to be on the same level it will take some time."

"Corporate houses need to step up and support sports other than cricket in India," he said.

"But I can't say that it's not being done. It's definitely improving, but there's still a lot of work to be done."

Cricket fans in India account for more than 80% of the sport's following globally, and the game is financially lucrative there. The Board of Control for Cricket in India's earnings for the year ended March 2022 dwarfed those of other cricketing countries at $103.4 million.

The country's badminton players think it is time the government did more to support other sports, too.

"The Indian government should identify disciplines like badminton, table tennis, athletics, hockey et cetera, where we are doing well internationally," former badminton player and Indian men's team coach, U Vimal Kumar, said.

"Identify about 8-10 disciplines and provide tax concessions for the next 10 to 15 years to the corporates who genuinely invest in sports," he added, saying tax benefits should go towards support including infrastructure building, event sponsorship and training.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsParis Olympics 2024: ‘Time for government, corporates to do more for Badminton,’ Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.000.00
      Chennai
      70,107.000.00
      Delhi
      69,221.000.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue