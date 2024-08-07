Paris Olympics 2024: Whale breach seen during surfing semifinal competition in Tahiti

Paris Olympics 2024: The surprise guest, a whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime. It’s not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while surfing around the world.

AP
Published7 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: A whale breaches during the semifinal round of the surfing competition between Brisa Hennessy, of Costa Rica, and Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Paris Olympics 2024: A whale breaches during the semifinal round of the surfing competition between Brisa Hennessy, of Costa Rica, and Tatiana Weston-Webb, of Brazil, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.(AP)

Paris Olympics 2024: With all eyes on the ocean during the final day of the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday afternoon, a surprise guest made an appearance: a whale.

A safe distance from athletes Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica— who were competing in a semifinal match— the whale breached and gave spectators and photographers the Olympic moment of a lifetime.

It’s not uncommon for wild animals such as birds, seals and even sharks to appear while surfing around the world.

In Tahiti, where the 2024 Olympics surfing competition was held almost 10,000 miles way from the host city of Paris, whales gather around the islands during mating, birthing and migration season.

Tahiti also has several maritime protected zones. In April, Pacific Indigenous leaders— including some from Tahiti— signed a treaty recognizing whales as “legal persons,” although such a declaration is not reflected in the laws of participating nations.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
