Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat moves to quarterfinal of men’s 57 kg freestyle event

  • He won by technical superiority (10-0) over Macedonian Vladimir Egorov at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Livemint
Updated8 Aug 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman Sehrawat of India in action with Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman Sehrawat of India in action with Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)

Paris Olympics 2024: Amid the incident to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has moved to the quarterfinal of the men's 57kg freestyle event.

He won by technical superiority (10-0) over North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov at the Paris Olympics 2024 on 8 August.

Egorov required requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman's all-out attack and seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round.

However, could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points.

Aman's last-four bout will take place later in the at around 4.20 pm. He is the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics who kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

In the meantime, India's Anshu Malik lost against USA's Helen Maroulis by 2-7 in the women's 57 kg freestyle category.

Earlier, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling after her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat was all set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, however, was disqualified as she was weighed more than that permissable limit.

She even appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification on Wednesday and requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. Its verdict is expected late in the evening.

With agency inputs.

More to follow soon...

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 03:36 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsParis Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat moves to quarterfinal of men’s 57 kg freestyle event

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.55
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.3 (-2.14%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.75
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.5 (-0.83%)

    Tata Power

    418.40
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -11.85 (-2.75%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.30
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    497.00
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    41.05 (9%)

    Route Mobile

    1,614.65
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    112.7 (7.5%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.50
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.8 (6.73%)

    CRISIL

    4,470.00
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    227.85 (5.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue