Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat moves to quarterfinal of men’s 57 kg freestyle event

Paris Olympics 2024: Amid the incident to Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat has moved to the quarterfinal of the men's 57kg freestyle event.

He won by technical superiority (10-0) over North Macedonian rival Vladimir Egorov at the Paris Olympics 2024 on 8 August.

Egorov required requiring medical attention on his knee following Aman's all-out attack and seemed to be in a bit of bother after the first round.

However, could not stage a comeback with Aman effecting a takedown to earn two more points.

Aman's last-four bout will take place later in the at around 4.20 pm. He is the only male wrestler from the country to qualify for the Olympics who kept his defence intact while regularly overpowering his 29-year-old former European champion with leg holds to win the bout on technical superiority (10-0).

In the meantime, India's Anshu Malik lost against USA's Helen Maroulis by 2-7 in the women's 57 kg freestyle category.

Earlier, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat on Thursday announced her retirement from wrestling after her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat was all set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, however, was disqualified as she was weighed more than that permissable limit.

She even appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification on Wednesday and requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. Its verdict is expected late in the evening.

With agency inputs.