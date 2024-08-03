Paris Olympics Day 8: From Manu Bhaker’s final round to archery- Check India’s full schedule for August 3

  Paris Olympics Day 8: Check India's full schedule for today, as several events, from Golf to Sailing, are lined up for today

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published3 Aug 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen gestures as he leaves the court after winning the Group L match against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen gestures as he leaves the court after winning the Group L match against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8: The French capital is hosting the world's biggest sporting extravaganza, as Saturday, August 3, marks the seventh day of the 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics.

The year 2024's quadrennial spectacle started off on July 26 and is set to wrap up on August 11. All eyes are set for Manu Bhaker, as she competes in the final round of the 25m sports pistol event, today.

India witnessed historic wins on the seventh day, i.e, August 2, as Lakshya Sen became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s singles badminton semi-finals at the Olympics.

Here's India's Day 8 schedule at the Paris Olympics (Timings in IST):

Golf

12:30 pm: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3

Shooting

12: 30 pm : Anant Jeet singh Naruka in Skeet men’s Qualification day 2

12:30 pm: Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan in Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 1

13:00 pm : Manu Bhaker in 25m Pistol Women’s Final

Archery

13:00pm: Deepika Kumari, and Bhajan Kaur in Women’s Individual ⅛ Elimination Round

Sailing

15:50pm : Nethra Kumanan, and Vishnu Saravanan, in the Women’s Dinghy, and Men’s Dinghy races respectively

Djokovic enters Olympic finals

Serbia's tennis legend, Novak Djokovic, entered his first Olympic final after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-finals of the men's singles event.

Djokovic stormed the finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets over Musetti. 37 years old, he will be the oldest player to feature in the gold medal match since 1988.

The Serb said that he had been waiting for 20 years for this moment.

While Djokovic faced fierce competition in the first set, he amped up his game in the second sets, to enter the finals.

 

 

 

 

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Paris Olympics Day 8: From Manu Bhaker's final round to archery- Check India's full schedule for August 3

