Paris Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic on Sunday won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the men's tennis singles final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an enthralling match.

Djokovic's impressive career already featured a men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings by any man or woman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also already contained a Summer Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze .

Djokovic joins Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams as the only players to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic singles gold.

Alcaraz cracked first in the tiebreak and when another tiebreak was required to decide the second set, again Djokovic again found another gear, sealing victory with a stunning forehand winner down the line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Djokovic roared to the sky and after shaking hands with Alcaraz he fell to his knees on the centre of the court before climbing into the crowd to be swamped by his family and team.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who was denied the Olympic title to go with this year's French Open and Wimbledon crowns, was in tears at the end.