Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 5, Sept 2: All eyes on Nitesh Kumar, Suhas for Gold in Badminton

Indian para-athletes aim for medals on Day 5 of Paris Paralympics 2024, with key matches in badminton and shooting. Suhas Lalinakere, Nitesh Kumar, and shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat are in focus.

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 5, Sept 2: Indian para-athletes will bring medals for India on Monday. Badminton players Nitesh Kumar, Suhas will compete for gold in separate Badminton matches today(REUTERS)

Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 5, Sept 2: After the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, high hopes are from Badminton players Suhas Lalinakere and Nitesh Kumar, who are set to compete for gold in separate matches today. 

Apart from two gold-medal matches, Indian players will also contest two different bronze-medal matches in badminton. There is also a chance for Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat to confirm a medal at the event. Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Monday, September 2.

India at Paris Paralympics 2024 full schedule day 5

Shooting:

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 12.30 pm

Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 4.30 pm

Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 pm (If qualified)

Athletics:

Men's discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya -- 1.35 pm

Men's javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep -- 10.30 pm

Women's discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani -- 10.34 pm

Women's 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji -- 11.34 pm

Archery:

Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 pm

Badminton:

Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) -- Not before 1.40 pm

Men's singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) -- 3.30 pm.

Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) – 9.40 PM

Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) – 9.45 PM.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 07:57 AM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsParis Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 5, Sept 2: All eyes on Nitesh Kumar, Suhas for Gold in Badminton

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,261.000.00
      Chennai
      73,325.000.00
      Delhi
      73,901.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,901.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue