Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 5, Sept 2: After the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, high hopes are from Badminton players Suhas Lalinakere and Nitesh Kumar, who are set to compete for gold in separate matches today.

Apart from two gold-medal matches, Indian players will also contest two different bronze-medal matches in badminton. There is also a chance for Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat to confirm a medal at the event. Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Monday, September 2.