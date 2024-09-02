Paris Paralympics 2024 India full schedule for day 5, Sept 2: After the spectacular performance of Indian para-athletes on the fourth day of Paris Paralympics 2024, high hopes are from Badminton players Suhas Lalinakere and Nitesh Kumar, who are set to compete for gold in separate matches today.
Apart from two gold-medal matches, Indian players will also contest two different bronze-medal matches in badminton. There is also a chance for Indian shooters Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat to confirm a medal at the event. Here's the full schedule for India at Paris Paralympics 2024 for Monday, September 2.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
India at Paris Paralympics 2024 full schedule day 5
Shooting:
Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 12.30 pm
Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): (Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat) -- 4.30 pm
Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 pm (If qualified)
Athletics:
Men's discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya -- 1.35 pm
Men's javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep -- 10.30 pm
Women's discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani -- 10.34 pm
Women's 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji -- 11.34 pm
Archery:
Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 pm
Badminton:
Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sumathy Sivan vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) -- Not before 1.40 pm
Men's singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) -- 3.30 pm.
Men's Singles SL4 (Gold Medal Match): Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur (France) – 9.40 PM
Men's Singles SL4 (Bronze Medal Match): Sukant Kadam vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia) – 9.45 PM.