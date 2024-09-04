Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar triumphed in the men's singles SL3 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21. His victory marked India's best-ever Paralympic medal tally, reaching 20 medals, surpassing Tokyo's 19.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Parashuttler Nitesh Kumar (29) of India, who bagged the gold medal in the Badminton men's singles SL3 category at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, has shared his strategy for winning, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar spoke to ANI about the pressures of the game, expectations, and performing and winning a medal at the Paris Paralympics. The gold medallist opened up about his strategy during the finals against Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell.

He beat Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 to clinch the gold.

‘Cannot Express in Words…’ Kumar discovered his passion for badminton during his time at IIT-Mandi, the report said, adding that the winning sportsman ousted Bethell in 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 sets.

“I cannot express in words what I am feeling. I get goosebumps every time I see the faces of Indians here and how proud they all feel," Kumar said.

He also admitted feeling numb and being comforted by the support, "I could not feel anything at that moment. I was numb and had goosebumps. I was getting flashbacks of my journey so far. I want to thank everyone for their blessings and support."

Strategy for Gold On his strategy to win the gold medal, Kumar said that staying calm was the “key"that helped him overcome the challenge.

"I always knew I had to play against him (Bethell) in the final, and I was prepared for it. He was the hot favourite, and he had more pressure to win and live up to the expectations of the people. I had never defeated him before. I knew I had to stay calm, and it would come my way. That's what happened," Kumar said.

India Medals Tally Kumar's gold has helped India register 20 medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics — our best-ever medal tally at the Paralympics, surpassing the Tokyo 2020 Games' haul of 19.

Meanwhile, Indian para-archer Rakesh Kumar, who secured a bronze medal alongside Sheetal Devi in the mixed-team compound event, dedicated his success to the country. They defeated Italy's Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina with a score of 156-155 to bag the bronze medal.

"It is a very good feeling that I could bring a medal for the country in the compound event. I thank the citizens of the country, and I dedicate the medal to them," he said.

Devi expressed her delight and added, "I am feeling good. This was my first Paralympics, and I gave the country a medal."

(With inputs from ANI)