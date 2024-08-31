Paris Paralympics 2024: Preeti Pal secures bronze in women’s T35 100m, eyes gold next

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

ANI
Updated31 Aug 2024, 06:32 PM IST
India’s Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women’s T35 100m event at the Paris Paralympics(X/@BharatAtOlympic)

In a moment of pride for the nation, India's Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event at the Paris Paralympics. Her stellar performance not only marks a significant achievement in her debut Paralympic Games but also adds a valuable medal to India's tally in athletics.

Reflecting on her victory in 100 m run, Preeti expressed immense pride and satisfaction.

"I feel proud that I have got the first medal in athletics. This is my first Paralympic Games and I have won a medal, so I am happy," she said.

The bronze medal in the 100m event is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and resilience, as she competes against some of the world's best para-athletes.

She is already setting her sights on her next challenge, the 200m event, scheduled for tomorrow.

Fueled by her recent success, Preeti is determined to aim even higher.

"Tomorrow, my second event, the 200 meters, is there. I will try to win the gold medal in that. After winning the medal in 100 meters, I am full of confidence and also motivated," she added, exuding the spirit of a true champion.

Preeti Pal's achievement in the 100m event has not only boosted her confidence but also raised hopes for another podium finish in the 200m race.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes. (ANI)

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsParis Paralympics 2024: Preeti Pal secures bronze in women’s T35 100m, eyes gold next

