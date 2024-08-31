Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event

  • This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Indian shooter Rubina Francis at Paris Paralympics. (Screenshot)

Indian shooter Rubina Francis won a bronze medal on 31 August in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event at the Paralympics in Paris.

This was India's fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics, reported ANI.

She scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. Earlier, she had qualified for the final at seventh spot in the qualification round.

India's Avani Lekhara on Friday created history on Friday as he successfully defended her women's 10m air rifle gold medal, which she clinched in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. While, Mona Agarwal clinched the bronze.

Lekhara had surpassed her own Paralympic record with a final score of 249.7, which was better than her previous Tokyo Paralympic record of 249.6. She also became the first Indian woman to clinch two Paralympic gold medals.

According to details, the SH1 category in shooting is related to athletes who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, and legs or have no limbs.

More to follow…

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event

