Parthiv Patel officially joins Outer Delhi Warriors; franchise hosts welcome event ahead of DPL season 2

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Delhi Premier League season 2 preparation saw the Outer Delhi Warriors franchise host an official meet with the coaches and the new Indian mentor Parthiv Patel.

The team held formal talks and a welcome reception for the coaches and franchise mentor who have joined the Outer Delhi Warriors family in anticipation of Delhi Premier League Season 2, according to a release from Outer Delhi Warriors.

The Outer Delhi Warriors franchise hosted the official event to introduce the key figures in the team's support staff to the players, media, and fans, and to formally mark the beginning of the team's campaign. The former Indian cricket player Parthiv Patel, renowned as a famous batsman and wicketkeeper, was also warmly received in order to gain insight into his thoughts and advice on how to lead the squad's cricket lineup and achieve top recognition within the Delhi Premier League campaign.

"Because I have played a lot of cricket, so, it's always about giving it back to sport. And it's the same thing that I got an opportunity from Outer Delhi Warriors. So, I shouldn't let this opportunity go. That's why I thought it's just about being on the ground. I like that a lot," Patel was quoted in a release by Outer Delhi Warriors.

Also opening up on scouting responsibilities for other franchises and using the skills for guiding the Outer Delhi Warriors franchise, "Seeing how young players perform in various roles has always been important to me. Sharing my personal experience with them is more important in this role than scouting. Understanding how people perceive young talent is crucial because when they perform well, they inevitably advance. It is undoubtedly helpful to have a solid batting background when mentoring them. Playing with confidence ultimately results in better performances. The objective is always to find ways to support one another and aid in the players development even though scouting and mentoring are two very different roles."

Speaking on the possible discussions with Parthiv Patel, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, CEO of Outer Delhi Warriors shared, "It gives me immense happiness to share, that Parthiv is showing great intuition and support for the upcoming franchise debut. We feel great to collaborate and we are positive that we will embark on this journey well."