Parul Chaudhary finishes 13th in Women’s 5000m final at Commonwealth Games 2026

Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary completed her campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a 13th-place finish in the women’s 5000m final. The 31-year-old from Uttar Pradesh clocked 15:08.56 seconds in a field of 20 athletes.

The timing came four seconds slower than her personal best. Chaudhary had entered the final after competing in the 3000m steeplechase earlier in the Games. Her effort in the 5000m marked the end of her participation in the athletics events at these championships.

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Australia dominated the podium. Rose Davies claimed gold in 14:44.53, becoming the first woman in Commonwealth Games history to complete the 5000m and 10,000m double. Compatriot Jessica Hull took silver just 0.48 seconds behind in 14:45.01, while Scotland’s Megan Keith earned bronze in 14:49.10. Uganda’s Esther Chebet finished fourth in 14:50.70.

How the race unfolded Davies and Hull controlled the closing stages after Megan Keith led for much of the final two laps. The two Australians pulled clear in a tense last-lap battle. Hull, the Olympic 1500m silver medallist, looked set to strike on the final bend, but Davies produced a strong kick over the last 100 metres to secure victory.

Parul Chaudhary started steadily and held ninth place at the 2000m mark. She dropped to 11th by 3000m and was already 13th with one kilometre remaining. Kenya’s Caroline Nyaga finished sixth in 14:54.00, while another Australian, Linden Hall, placed seventh.

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Chaudhary’s time was four seconds outside her personal best of 15:04.26, set when she broke the national record in Nice last month. Even that mark would not have placed her in the top 10 on the night.

Background to the result This was Parul Chaudhary’s second event in Glasgow after finishing fifth in the 3000m steeplechase. The Hangzhou Asian Games 5000m champion had arrived with strong form, but consecutive high-level races and a competitive field proved difficult.

India is still waiting for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the women’s 5000m. Chaudhary’s effort added to the country’s distance running presence even without a podium finish.

Davies celebrated her historic double by dropping to her knees after the finish. The Newcastle-born runner had already won the 10,000m earlier in the athletics programme and showed remarkable recovery to take the shorter race as well.

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Looking ahead after Glasgow Parul Chaudhary’s Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule is now complete. She leaves Glasgow with experience from two high-level finals. The four-second difference from her personal best and the 24-second gap to gold provide clear data points for future training.

For Indian fans, Chaudhary’s 13th-place finish closes a chapter that began with strong expectations after her national record earlier this year. The focus now shifts to the next phase of her season and major championships ahead.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.