Pass protection and chunk plays hurt the Commanders, who still came close to an upset in Philly

WASHINGTON (AP) — As expected, Jayden Daniels had to spend a lot of time in the season opener navigating a pass rush that Washington struggled to block.

Even so, the Commanders had a real shot to pull off an upset in Philadelphia.

A missed 2-point conversion with 1:01 remaining sent Washington to a 24-22 loss on Sunday, and while the Commanders made enough mistakes to deserve their fate, the performances of Daniels and the defense offered some hope. After a preseason full of angst over the offensive line, Washington was competitive — even if a lot of those issues remain.

“I really loved our fight. I like that competitive nature,” coach Dan Quinn said. “The miscues I thought hurt us in this game — and those were the margins right there, division games or otherwise.”

The Commanders were able to turn the game into a bit of a slog, with neither team looking consistently good on offense. Washington actually had a 20-10 advantage in first downs, but the chunk plays went Philadelphia's way. There was a 64-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks, then a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert on third-and-goal from the 17.

Saquon Barkley broke free for a 42-yard run. Jalen Hurts scrambled for 22 yards on third-and-18, and he threw a 43-yard TD strike to Goedert that made it 24-16.

“Yeah, everything that was explosive, I’d love to see off our tape. One, as I’m going backwards, it looked like it was a false start. We stopped, they finished, and you just have to finish it out no matter what," Quinn said. "A scramble for another long one and a third-down long. Those ones are just tough. There were plenty of third downs that I liked. I just want to make sure we continue to do that over and over and over again and we’re capable of that, but those are the ones, man, let’s nail those.”

Although there were a few breakdowns, Washington's defense looked much improved, forcing Philadelphia into a feast-or-famine performance. Hurts was sacked three times — with first-round draft pick Sonny Styles getting one in his debut and free agent acquisition Odafe Oweh contributing another. Barkley had his big run but was held to 41 yards on his other 14 carries and was a nonfactor as a pass catcher.

There was major concern about Washington's offensive line after an injury to tackle Laremy Tunsil. Nick Allegretti — who dealt with a calf problem — was able to start at center, but that didn't prevent Daniels from coming under plenty of pressure.

The third-year quarterback did a decent job avoiding the rush, taking only one sack, but it was clear throughout that Daniels wouldn't have much time to set up in the pocket — and that made deep shots almost a nonstarter. The Commanders lacked any real offensive rhythm until the fourth quarter.

While postgame reaction focused on Terry McLaurin's lack of involvement (two catches for 14 yards), rookie Antonio Williams had a nice debut. He caught four passes for 64 yards and was able to control a low pass from Daniels for the 1-yard touchdown that pulled Washington within two at the end.

“I am super happy for him and the work that he put in,” Daniels said. “In the biggest moments, guys make plays like that. He showed us all the work that he put in and the type of player that he is and how they scouted him throughout the draft. Super excited to continue to build him for the future.”

It was a rough first half for defensive back Mike Sainristil, who lost Wicks on the 64-yard reception, then was beaten again by Wicks for a 9-yard touchdown.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu had a groin injury, and tight end Chig Okonkwo hurt a hamstring. Both are key players, so Washington won't want to be without them for long.

The Commanders had only one play of over 20 yards. The Eagles had five.

Washington has another divisional game on the road this week, facing Dallas on Sunday. And the schedule doesn't get any easier after that, with Seattle coming to town the following weekend.