Patrick Bailey trade: Star catcher joins Cleveland Guardians in major deal

The Cleveland Guardians have made a significant move to strengthen their defense behind the plate, acquiring All-Star catcher Patrick Bailey from the San Francisco Giants. In return, the Giants will receive left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson and the 29th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the first selection of Competitive Balance Round A.
The Cleveland Guardians had an open spot on their 40-man roster, allowing them to add Patrick Bailey immediately. To clear space on the active roster, the team is optioning catcher Bo Naylor. This swap gives Cleveland one of the strongest defensive batteries in recent MLB history, pairing Bailey with veteran backup Austin Hedges.
The deal comes as the Guardians look to bolster their catching position for the stretch run. While offense has been a focus league-wide, Cleveland has doubled down on elite glovework from its backstops.
(More to follow)