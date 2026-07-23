Patrick Kane signs two-year deal to return to Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent forward Patrick Kane have agreed to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $8 million against the NHL salary cap, the team announced.

The 37-year-old winger is heading back to the city where he became a superstar. Chicago drafted Kane first overall in 2007, and he helped deliver three Stanley Cups during a golden era for the franchise. The Blackhawks made the playoffs nine straight seasons with Kane as a cornerstone and reached the conference finals five times.

A franchise legend returns Patrick Kane ranks second all-time in points for the Chicago Blackhawks with 1,225, trailing only Hall of Famer Stan Mikita. He sits third in goals (446) and games played (1,161) for the Original Six club. His trophy case includes the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2007-08, the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2013, and both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2015-16 after leading the league with 106 points.

“Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He’s shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn’t be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago’s brightest lights.”

Patrick Kane’s first stint with the Chicago Blackhawks ended in 2023 when the team traded him to the New York Rangers as it began a full rebuild. He later signed three one-year deals with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season, he recorded 16 goals and 41 assists in 67 games for Detroit before hitting unrestricted free agency.

Why Patrick Kane Chose Chicago Blackhawks again Multiple reports said Patrick Kane weighed a return to the Blackhawks against a potential homecoming with the Buffalo Sabres, the team from his hometown area. In the end, he picked Chicago. Young star Connor Bedard had made no secret of how much he wanted the reunion.

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Bedard, the 21-year-old who was drafted first overall a few months after Kane’s trade, never got to share the ice with the veteran. With Kane available, Bedard openly pushed for the move.

“I can’t imagine his first game back at the [United Center], just the reaction he’d get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him,” Bedard said. Bedard himself just signed a five-year, $75 million extension as a restricted free agent.