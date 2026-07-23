Patrick Kane signs two-year deal to return to Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and free-agent forward Patrick Kane have agreed to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $8 million against the NHL salary cap, the team announced.

The 37-year-old winger is heading back to the city where he became a superstar. Chicago drafted Kane first overall in 2007, and he helped deliver three Stanley Cups during a golden era for the franchise. The Blackhawks made the playoffs nine straight seasons with Kane as a cornerstone and reached the conference finals five times.

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A franchise legend returns Patrick Kane ranks second all-time in points for the Chicago Blackhawks with 1,225, trailing only Hall of Famer Stan Mikita. He sits third in goals (446) and games played (1,161) for the Original Six club. His trophy case includes the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2007-08, the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2013, and both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2015-16 after leading the league with 106 points.

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“Day in and day out for 16 seasons, Patrick captivated the city of Chicago with his dazzling skill, creating some of the most memorable moments in Blackhawks history as he helped bring our storied franchise back to the pinnacle of our sport,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He’s shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels, and we couldn’t be prouder for Patrick to once again call the United Center home and continue to shine in Chicago’s brightest lights.”

Patrick Kane’s first stint with the Chicago Blackhawks ended in 2023 when the team traded him to the New York Rangers as it began a full rebuild. He later signed three one-year deals with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season, he recorded 16 goals and 41 assists in 67 games for Detroit before hitting unrestricted free agency.

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Why Patrick Kane Chose Chicago Blackhawks again Multiple reports said Patrick Kane weighed a return to the Blackhawks against a potential homecoming with the Buffalo Sabres, the team from his hometown area. In the end, he picked Chicago. Young star Connor Bedard had made no secret of how much he wanted the reunion.

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Bedard, the 21-year-old who was drafted first overall a few months after Kane’s trade, never got to share the ice with the veteran. With Kane available, Bedard openly pushed for the move.

“I can’t imagine his first game back at the [United Center], just the reaction he’d get and how much juice that would bring not only to our team but our fans as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him,” Bedard said. Bedard himself just signed a five-year, $75 million extension as a restricted free agent.

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Kane is entering his 20th NHL season. Among active players he ranks fourth with 1,400 career points and sixth with 508 goals. His return gives Chicago a proven playmaker who can still create offense and mentor a young core led by Bedard.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.