Patrick Mahomes takes field at Kansas City Chiefs training camp after knee injury recovery | Watch video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St Joseph for the first time Saturday, signaling a major step forward in his recovery from a left knee injury that cut short his 2025 season.

A video shared on the Chiefs’ official account showed Mahomes walking casually in his yellow practice jersey alongside the team’s other quarterbacks. The simple moment carried weight for a two-time MVP determined to lead Kansas City back toward the AFC playoffs in 2026.

Full clearance comes at the right time Patrick Mahomes arrived on campus Friday after receiving medical clearance earlier in the week. The Chiefs’ staff and Dr Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys team physician who repaired the torn ACL and LCL in Mahomes’ left knee, cleared him Wednesday for full participation in training camp.

“I feel stronger than I've ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights],” Mahomes said Friday. “I feel amazing... I'm excited just to be able to play football. I've been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it's going to be a lot of fun.”

He will continue wearing a compression sleeve and brace on the injured leg, just as he did during the offseason program. The key difference now is that Mahomes is expected to run with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 periods throughout camp.

Andy Reid sees no need for early limits Coach Andy Reid made clear he does not plan to restrict Mahomes’ usual workload. For the first time since the December injury, the quarterback will work alongside running back Kenneth Walker III, tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

“He's been working so hard that you have a pretty good feel that he's in a good place,” Reid said of Mahomes. “We've got to see how things go and not make any predictions about [Week 1].”

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Mahomes has set his sights on starting the season opener, a home Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos on September 14. He wants camp practices to prove he can move better in the pocket, make faster decisions and get the ball out quicker than he did at times last season.

“I don't get hit, so that's one part of it, but it's good to be out there and have bodies around and be able to go through and run the offense,” Mahomes said. “I want [Reid] to call [plays] like we're going to call it in the regular season. That's going to be the best way for me to prepare myself. I want to go out there and test [the knee].”

Preseason decision still ahead If progress continues, the Kansas City Chiefs will decide whether Patrick Mahomes plays in one of the first two preseason games. He has never missed an entire preseason in his nine-year career, yet he understands the bigger picture.