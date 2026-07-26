Patrick Mahomes takes field at Kansas City Chiefs training camp after knee injury recovery | Watch video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St Joseph for the first time Saturday, signaling a major step forward in his recovery from a left knee injury that cut short his 2025 season.

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A video shared on the Chiefs’ official account showed Mahomes walking casually in his yellow practice jersey alongside the team’s other quarterbacks. The simple moment carried weight for a two-time MVP determined to lead Kansas City back toward the AFC playoffs in 2026.

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Full clearance comes at the right time Patrick Mahomes arrived on campus Friday after receiving medical clearance earlier in the week. The Chiefs’ staff and Dr Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys team physician who repaired the torn ACL and LCL in Mahomes’ left knee, cleared him Wednesday for full participation in training camp.

“I feel stronger than I've ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights],” Mahomes said Friday. “I feel amazing... I'm excited just to be able to play football. I've been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it's going to be a lot of fun.”

He will continue wearing a compression sleeve and brace on the injured leg, just as he did during the offseason program. The key difference now is that Mahomes is expected to run with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 periods throughout camp.

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Andy Reid sees no need for early limits Coach Andy Reid made clear he does not plan to restrict Mahomes’ usual workload. For the first time since the December injury, the quarterback will work alongside running back Kenneth Walker III, tight end Travis Kelce, and wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

“He's been working so hard that you have a pretty good feel that he's in a good place,” Reid said of Mahomes. “We've got to see how things go and not make any predictions about [Week 1].”

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Mahomes has set his sights on starting the season opener, a home Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos on September 14. He wants camp practices to prove he can move better in the pocket, make faster decisions and get the ball out quicker than he did at times last season.

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“I don't get hit, so that's one part of it, but it's good to be out there and have bodies around and be able to go through and run the offense,” Mahomes said. “I want [Reid] to call [plays] like we're going to call it in the regular season. That's going to be the best way for me to prepare myself. I want to go out there and test [the knee].”

Preseason decision still ahead If progress continues, the Kansas City Chiefs will decide whether Patrick Mahomes plays in one of the first two preseason games. He has never missed an entire preseason in his nine-year career, yet he understands the bigger picture.

“I'm a competitor, so [on] game day, I'm going to want to be out there,” he said. “But I understand the process of getting myself ready to play in the regular season is more important. We'll see. The coaches and doctors will make that decision for me, but I'll prepare myself like I'm going to play.”

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.