Patriots DC Terrell Williams out with medical condition

The New England Patriots are without defensive coordinator Terrell Williams at rookie minicamp after he stepped away from the team due to a "medical condition", head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Friday.

Vrabel did not share any specifics on what health issue Williams, 50, is dealing with or when he is expected to return to the team in-person. ESPN reported Friday that Williams has been absent from the team for approximately a month.

Vrabel said Williams has been in touch with players and the coaching staff via Zoom, and Williams is expected to speak to reporters via Zoom later Friday.

"I've been in constant communication with him daily," said Vrabel, who would not put a timeline on Williams' return. "Terrell's eager to get back, and we're excited to get him back."

Williams is in his first season as defensive coordinator with the Patriots, which also is Vrabel's first season at the helm. He was on Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23, finishing that tenure as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach. Williams served as defensive line coach/run game coordinator for the Detroit Lions last season.

Williams coached the defensive line for the Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and then-Oakland Raiders (2012-14) after college stints as an assistant at Texas A&M, Purdue, Akron and other schools.

In his absence, Williams' responsibilities are being handled by inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, who was a New York Giants defensive assistant last season. Kuhr also spent time with Vrabel in various positions with the Titans from 2020-23.

"Zak has great knowledge of what we've done in the past, with me and this system, and with Terrell," Vrabel said.