PBKS pacer Arshdeep happy to extract movement at Dharamsala after 37-run win against LSG

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Following his side's win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh expressed his happiness with the movement he could extract from the pitch in starting overs and added that the win gives them a lot of confidence.

Arshdeep killed a tough 237-run chase for LSG with the powerplay itself with his three wickets, earning PBKS the second spot in the points table and their seventh win of the season, following a 37-run win over LSG at Dharamsala on Sunday.

In the post-match presentation, Arshdeep said, "For a change, there was movement in the starting overs. I really enjoyed it. In the second innings, the conditions get cold and the weather drops down and it swings a bit. Surely gives us a lot of confidence. There are a lot of phases where we can improve as a team."

He also hailed Nehal Wadhera for a fine catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh, saying, "I was just watching him (Wadhera's catch to dismiss Marsh) run to the ball. I was praying just catch it because you know Mitch is a very dangerous player when he gets in and gets going. So, we had to take that early wicket. Credit to him for that excellent catch."

Arshdeep also said that the top three of LSG have been scoring a lot of runs and taking their wickets early gave them the upper hand.

"The execution was very nice. We are just taking it day by day (On their chances of winning the IPL). Just enjoying the present," he concluded.

Arshdeep is at the third spot in the Purple Cap race, with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 18.18 and best figures of 3/16. He has given away runs at an economy rate of 8.00 and is his side's top wicket-taker this season.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. A quick cameo of 30 in 14 balls (one four and four sixes) by Josh Inglis and 78-run third wicket stand between Prabhsimran and skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 in 25 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a 54-run fifth wicket stand between Prabhsimran and Shashank Singh (33* in 15 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took PBKS to 236/5 in their 20 overs.

Akash Maharaj Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for LSG.

During the run-chase, LSG sunk to 73/5, but an 81-run stand between Ayush Badoni (74 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four sixes) helped LSG fight back, but they were restricted to 199/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh delivered a brilliant four-over spell, giving 16 runs and taking three wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai took 2/33 in his four overs. Marco Jansen and Yuzi Chahal took one wicket each.

With this win, PBKS is in the second spot with seven wins and three losses and one no result, giving them 15 points. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points. (ANI)