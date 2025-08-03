PCB pulls out of World Championship of Legends, cites political bias and unfair conduct

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that it will no longer participate in any future editions of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), raising concerns about the tournament's fairness, integrity, and political neutrality, The Nation reported, citing the PCB.

"The championship's handling of events appeared to be under invisible pressures," the PCB noted.

"The apology issued later seemed motivated by a specific form of nationalism, making it difficult for us to continue our participation," it added.

The decision was taken during a Board of Governors meeting, chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. According to the Nation, the board pointed to "double standards and politically motivated actions."

One of the most contentious issues raised by the board was the decision to award points to a team that had voluntarily forfeited a match, a move the PCB claimed as "highly questionable" and against the spirit of fair competition.

The board further criticised the press release put out by WCL organisers after the India-Pakistan match was called off. It termed the communication "politically charged and prejudiced."

The PCB said it would not take part in any event where the values of neutrality and fair play are undermined. The board made it clear that it will not be associated with tournaments that allow external agendas to dictate the course of the game.

Earlier, the EaseMyTrip Co-founder Nishant Pitti has clarified that it will not be associated with any India-Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). The company clarified its stance, stating that despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL two years ago, it will not associate with or participate in any match involving Pakistan.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, took to his X account to express support for the Indian team, while explaining the company's position.

"India vs Pakistan - WCL Semi-Final. We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You've made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand," Pitti said in his post.