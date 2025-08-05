People will come and go but team’s culture should always be about improvement: Gambhir

London, Aug 5 (PTI) India head coach Gautam Gambhir has emphasised on building a strong team culture comprising qualities of hard work and improvement, one that should attract players even as the personnel keeps changing over time.

Gambhir conveyed his thoughts in a short dressing room speech after India secured a memorable 2-2 draw against England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on Monday, fighting tooth and nail over the course of five Tests.

"The way this series has panned out, 2-2, is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone," Gambhir said in a video shared by BCCI.

"Remember, we will keep getting better. We will keep working hard. We will keep improving our areas because if we keep doing that, we can dominate cricket for a very long time."

"People will come and go but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that (that) people want to be a part of this culture. That is what we want to create,” added Gambhir, after India averted a possible third consecutive series loss.

Two consecutive series losses to New Zealand and Australia had forced India into a transition period as a young side under Shubman Gill took on England.

He continued, "Good luck, enjoy yourself. You can take a couple of days off and you deserve every bit of it. What you guys have achieved, you deserve every bit of it."

The gathering also saw all-rounder Washington Sundar being given the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ award, handed to him by senior player Ravindra Jadeja.

Washington said, "It is a great blessing to be playing four games on the trot in a place like England. (I) always wanted to do well here and as a team, just the way we went about every single day, it was amazing."

