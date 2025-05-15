PGA Championship 2025: When and where to watch on TV and online — Check full streaming guide

The 107th edition of the PGA Championship begins Thursday (May 15) at the Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, ushering in four days of elite competition as 156 of the world’s top golfers vie for the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy.

A stacked field that includes 99 of the top 100 players in the world has descended upon the Charlotte-based course, with defending champion Xander Schauffele, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy headlining the action. Also in the mix are former champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Star-studded tee times Thursday’s opening round will feature a marquee grouping of Scheffler, McIlroy, and Schauffele—giving fans a chance to watch three of the tournament’s top favorites go head-to-head from the outset.

McIlroy, who completed his career grand slam with his Masters victory earlier this year, is seeking a second straight major. Scheffler, meanwhile, is eyeing his first major title outside of Augusta. DeChambeau, known for his explosive drives and recent strong form, is looking to notch his second career major outside the US Open.

Venue and stakes This marks the second time Quail Hollow has hosted the PGA Championship, with Justin Thomas having claimed his first major at the venue in 2017. The total purse for this year’s event has yet to be revealed, but last year’s prize pool stood at $18.5 million. In addition to the trophy and prize money, 750 FedEx Cup points are also up for grabs.

How to watch ESPN and CBS will provide comprehensive TV coverage throughout the week, while fans can stream the championship via ESPN+, Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, and PGAChampionship.com.

Full coverage for Day One on May 15 Live Streaming (ESPN+):

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Full-day streaming of Round 1

7:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Featured Holes coverage (16, 17, 18)

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Morning Featured Groups

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Afternoon Featured Groups

Television Broadcast:

7 a.m. – 12 p.m.: ESPN+

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.: ESPN

Round 2 — May 16 The second round began at 7:15 a.m. ET, with comprehensive streaming coverage available on ESPN+ from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured hole coverage (holes 16–18) starts at 7:45 a.m., with featured group coverage beginning at 8 a.m.

TV Broadcast schedule:

12–7 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (free trial available)

Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 8–9 p.m.

Round 3 — May 17 While tee times and featured groups are still to be announced, Saturday’s live streaming will begin at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN+, continuing through 10 a.m.

TV Broadcast Schedule:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN, also available via fubo

1–7 p.m. prime-time coverage on CBS and Paramount+

Simulcast stream: Watch free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, or on connected devices via Paramount+ or with TV provider login

Clubhouse report: 8–9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday, 6–10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — May 18 Final round tee times and featured group details remain TBA, but fans can start their day early with 8–10 a.m. streaming on ESPN+.

TV Broadcast schedule:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on ESPN, with streaming on fubo

1–7 p.m. final-round broadcast on CBS and Paramount+

Simulcast stream: Available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, or connected devices

Additional programming:

Clubhouse Report: 8–9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network