The man under whose ownership, Philadelphia Eagles' net worth increased from $185 million to $4.9 billion, is Jeffery Lurie-the billionaire risk taker. From taking a nine figure loan from a bank in 1994 to buy Philadelphia Eagles to somberly firing the head coach Andy Reid, after a 14-year stint that featured nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance for the team, Lurie has set benchmarks for further generations.

Here are some interesting facts to know ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

-Lurie's family in the 1940s owned nine of the 15 drive-in movie theaters in the United States and dabbled in other things, like becoming the largest independent bottler of Pepsi, as per a report on Forbes.

-Born in 1951, he cheered on the Boston Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox. His passion for football blossomed in 1958, watching Johnny Unitas lead the Baltimore Colts to an overtime victory against the New York Giants in the NFL Championship game.

-Notably, joining the family business was not Lurie's initial choice. The academician also holds a doctorate degree in social policy from Brandeis Universities where he wrote his thesis on the depiction of women in film

-Lurie had worked as a professor, at his grandfather's General Cinema Corporation and had owned Chestnut Hill Productions, before he attempted to buy his childhood favourite team, New England Patriots, in 1993

-"It all worked out a few months later, though. Eagles owner Norman Braman, a luxury-car dealer based in Miami that is worth an estimated $3 billion today, put the team up for sale as a result of a personal illness and subsequent surgery in 1991, according to Forbes.

-Upon taking control, Lurie made replacing the Eagles’ practice facility and home venue, Veterans Stadium, a priority.

-Lurie, whose family controls an estimated 92% of the team, serves on the NFL’s finance, media and international committees

-Lurie continues to produce films, adding a third academy award for best documentary in 2022 for “Summer of Soul," which looked back at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

-Lurie had taken a nine figure loan from Bank of Boston to buy Philadellphia Eagles for a whopping $185 million, an amount that was believed to be the highest for an existing professional sports franchise at the time

-Right now, Lurie is a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $4.4 billion