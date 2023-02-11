The man under whose ownership, Philadelphia Eagles' net worth increased from $185 million to $4.9 billion, is Jeffery Lurie-the billionaire risk taker. From taking a nine figure loan from a bank in 1994 to buy Philadelphia Eagles to somberly firing the head coach Andy Reid, after a 14-year stint that featured nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance for the team, Lurie has set benchmarks for further generations.

