Phillies move forward without suspended closer José Alvarado

DENVER (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies entered this season with World Series aspirations, and José Alvarado was one of the reasons for that optimism.

Alvarado has been a successful closer this year, but he left a hole in the back of Philadelphia’s bullpen when he was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball on Sunday after a positive test for external testosterone.

The suspension was handed down a day before the Phillies began a seven-game trip Monday night against the Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said he does not expect his relievers to change their approach.

“Just do your thing and try not to do more than who you are, because I truly believe we have enough stuff in our 'pen,” Thomson said. “We do. Just don’t try to do too much. Throw strikes. Just be yourselves, and we’ll get it done.”

Alvarado is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and a team-leading seven saves, but Thomson has also used right-hander Jordan Romano in the ninth inning. Romano has five saves, Matt Strahm has two and Taijuan Walker one.

Other candidates could emerge as Thomson tinkers with his bullpen.

“We’ve got to find out about some other guys, too,” Thomson said. “Joe Ross hasn’t pitched in eight days, so he’s got to pitch tonight, and that might be a leverage spot. Same thing with (José) Ruiz. We’ve had (Tanner) Banks in some leverage spots lately, and he’s done a fine job.”

Philadelphia bolstered its bullpen heading into the road trip. The Phillies called up right-hander Max Lazar from Triple-A and optioned Mick Abel, who won his big league debut Sunday with nine strikeouts against Pittsburgh — a club record for a pitcher in his first major league game.

Lazar is an option against righties or lefties, Thomson said.

“He’s actually pitching really well, and his velocity is really good,” Thomson said. “He’s throwing a lot of strikes, breaking ball’s been really good, and he’s kind of a neutral split. So if we need to, he can get lefties out.”

Barring rainouts, Alvarado would be eligible to return on Aug. 19 against Seattle. He would lose $4.5 million, exactly half his $9 million salary this year, as part of a $22 million, three-year contract.

Because of the suspension, he is ineligible for the postseason.

Thomson said he won’t hesitate to use Alvarado in the ninth inning during the last six weeks of the regular season despite not having him available in October if the Phillies make the playoffs.

“If he’s pitching well, yeah,” Thomson said of using Alvarado as a closer. “We’ve got to get there.”