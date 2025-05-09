Phillies rally from four-run deficit to repel Rays in extras

Brandon Marsh ripped an RBI double and scored in the 10th inning, helping the visiting Philadelphia Phillies record a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

With Philadelphia trailing 5-1, Bryson Stott belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning and pinch-runner Johan Rojas scored on Max Kepler's groundout in the ninth to forge a tie.

Marsh sent a liner to the left-center field gap off Manuel Rodriguez (0-1) to plate automatic runner Edmundo Sosa in the 10th inning. Marsh advanced to third on a sacrifice by Stott and scored on Trea Turner's single to center field. Rodriguez permitted two runs (one earned) on two hits in the 10th.

The late uprising made a winner out of Jose Alvarado (4-1), who allowed one hit and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Matt Strahm worked around Danny Jansen's RBI single with two outs in the 10th to secure his second save of the season and hand the red-hot Phillies their ninth win in the last 11 games.

Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz launched a three-run homer and Junior Caminero also went deep with 2 RBIs.

Taylor Walls scored twice and joined Jonathan Aranda with three hits for the Rays, who have lost seven of their last nine overall and seven in a row at home.

Tampa Bay was nursing a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning before Jose Caballero and Walls reached base on infield singles. Diaz deposited a 1-1 changeup from Tanner Banks over the wall in right-center for his sixth homer of the season and second in his last three games.

Philadelphia got off to a fast start as Stott ripped a double off Ryan Pepiot to lead off the game, advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Bryce Harper's fly ball to center field.

The advantage didn't last long as Caminero deposited a 2-1 fastball from Jesus Luzardo over the wall in right field. Caminero's homer was his team-leading seventh.

Walls walked to lead off the third and stole second base. He advanced to third on a flyout and scored on Caminero's fly ball to left field.