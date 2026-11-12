Pictures: Arshdeep Singh proposes to Samreen Kaur with a Tiffany ring reportedly worth over ₹55 lakh

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and actor Samreen Kaur announced their engagement on November 11, sharing photographs from their proposal in New Zealand. While the announcement drew attention on social media, the Tiffany engagement ring worn by Kaur has also become a talking point, with its estimated price exceeding ₹55 lakh.

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The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photograph from the proposal and a message about their relationship. The caption read, “And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026.”

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Arshdeep Singh's Tiffany engagement ring: Price and details Arshdeep Singh proposed to Samreen Kaur while the couple were holidaying in New Zealand. The cricketer went down on one knee and presented her with a Tiffany engagement ring.

Celebrity jewellery expert Piyush Goel shared an estimate of the ring's value on Instagram.

"From the beautiful proposal in New Zealand to a stunning Tiffany ring worth over ₹55 lakh, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's engagement pictures are nothing short of magical," he wrote.

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In the US, a size 6 platinum-diamond engagement ring is priced at $59,000, approximately ₹55.26 lakh. In India, a limited selection is available, with prices varying according to the diamond's carat weight. A 1.69-carat ring is priced at ₹44 lakh, while a 2.10-carat version costs ₹66.79 lakh.

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The solitaire features a round brilliant-cut diamond held in a prong setting. This setting uses slim metal arms to secure the diamond at its girdle. It is among the most common settings available at Tiffany and raises the stone above the band, allowing light to enter and reflect from different angles.

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Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur's relationship timeline Dating rumours surrounding Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur gained attention during the IPL 2026 season, when the actor was spotted cheering for the cricketer and his franchise, Punjab Kings. She was seen attending several matches.

Social media users also pointed to clues such as shared travel pictures, matching accessories and viral Snapchat photographs. In July, Arshdeep made the relationship official by sharing pictures with the actor on Instagram.

Since going public with their relationship, the couple have shared glimpses of their time together through social media reels and travel diaries. They also posted Diwali greetings in a joint Instagram post this year.

The caption read, "A very happy Diwali to you all, from us."

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.