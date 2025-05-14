Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Skenes is ready to take on the world.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace announced Tuesday that he will join Team USA when the World Baseball Classic returns next March.

“Being around the best players in the game for three, four weeks, however long it is — unbelievable opportunity,” Skenes said at Citi Field before the Pirates played the New York Mets. “And I just can’t wait to learn.”

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year — who spent two years at the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU — is expected to be near the top of the rotation for the Americans, who are coming off a runner-up finish to Japan at the 2023 WBC.

Skenes is confident the U.S. will have another good team and he's willing to help recruit other major league stars.

“I’ll do whatever I have to do to win gold,” he said.

Asked if he thinks his commitment to Team USA could convince other elite pitchers to participate, Skenes said: “That's the goal.” But he added he's “not too worried about any of that stuff.”

Pirates manager Don Kelly said the club isn't overly concerned about Skenes risking injury by ramping up intensity on the mound earlier than usual, at a time in the year when most big league players are gearing up gradually at spring training.

“I think anytime these pitchers go out there, there’s always concern and health risk and whatever," Kelly said. "But you get to see the way that he works and the way that he prepares, and how diligent he is in that — he’s going to do everything that he can to be prepared to go out there and stay as healthy as he can.”

Skenes, who turns 23 this month, was the top pick in the 2023 amateur draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander is 14-7 with a 2.16 ERA in 32 career starts — the lowest ERA in the majors since his debut on May 11, 2024. He is 3-4 with a 2.63 ERA this season.

Skenes gave up one run in six innings Monday night against the Mets and exited with the lead before Pittsburgh's bullpen gave it away late in a 4-3 loss.

The 2026 WBC will be held from March 5-17 in Tokyo, Houston, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Skenes and the rest of Team USA begin pool play in Houston from March 6-11.

Skenes has already spoken a little bit to Pirates teammates who have played in the WBC.

“Basically, (they) said it’s the coolest thing they’ve ever experienced. So, looking forward to it and looking forward to having my own experiences,” he said.