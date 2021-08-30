The three-day auction process that concludes on 31 August will witness 12 team franchise bidding on a total of more than 450 players. Four new players have already been picked up on day one of auctions. Touted as the breakout non-cricket sports league owned by Mashal Sports, PKL made a stellar debut, but the overall buzz around it has been dwindling with erratic viewership and sponsor interest. The last edition had managed to hold audience attention, registering 9% growth with 1.2 billion impressions in 2019, as per data from TV ratings agency Barc. The league is returning after almost 20 months.