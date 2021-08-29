A total of four new players – Govind Gurjar, Mohit Goyat, Prince and Nitin Panwar – were picked in the New Young Players Draft by Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha on day one of Pro Kabbadi League 2020 auctions. Almost 100 players were listed in this category.

The league, organised by sports management firm Mashal Sports, will witness a three day auction process from 29 August to 31 August.

Over 450 players will go under the hammer with a total of 12 teams building their squads for the upcoming season which will be held in December this year. On day two (30 August), overseas players will go under hammer while teams will bid on Category A domestic players on 30 August which will be live telecasted and streamed across Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar respectively.

A total of 161 players were released prior to the auction that will be held across three days. Bengal Warriors (16 out of 20) and Telugu Titans (15 out of 18) were the top two teams with maximum numbers of players released. Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates), Sukesh Hegde and Jeeva Kumar (Bengal Warriors) found themselves among the list of dropped stars.

While a majority of the released players have been added to the auction pool, it will also include additions from the domestic field, New Young Players, from top eight ranked teams of the senior national kabaddi championships of the last two seasons, and overseas players.

Anupam Goswami, league commissioner, Pro Kabaddi and CEO, Mashal Sports said “Preserving the spirit of squad continuity and team dynamics, the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has maintained its Player Retention Policy, benefitting players and teams alike. The excitement among viewers and fans this year is palpable."

