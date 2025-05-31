PKL Season 12 Auction: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Devank Dalal fetch big money - list of key players sold on opening day

The Pro Kabaddi League season 12 auction is happening in Mumbai. Day 1 of the auction has seen some high-octane moments. Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui, the first name in the action, was bought by Gujarat Giants for a whopping Rs. 2.23 crore. Mohammadreza Shadloui's all-round efforts helped Haryana Stealers to win their maiden PKL title in Season 11. Shadloui won an impressive 139 total points. Equally effective in attack and defense, he amassed 57 raid points and 82 tackle points across 24 matches. Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates fought aggressively before Gujarat Giants swooped in and bought the Iranian.

Major signings of the day Ten players fetched at least one crore, the first time in the history of the PKL auction.

Player Team Role Amount Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Gujarat Giants All-rounder Rs. 2.23 cr Devank Dalal Bengal Warriorz Raider Rs. 2.205 cr Ashu Malik Dabang Delhi Raider Rs. 1.90 cr Ankit Jaglan Patna Pirates All-rounder Rs. 1.573 cr Arjun Deshwal Tamil Thalaivas Raider Rs. 1.405 cr Naveen Sansar Singh Kumar Haryana Stealers Raider Rs. 1.20 cr Yogesh Bijender Dahiya Bengaluru Bulls Defender Rs. 1.125 cr Guman Singh UP Yoddhas Raider Rs. 1.073 cr Sachin Tanwar Puneri Paltan Raider Rs. 1.058 cr Nitin Kumar Dhankhar Jaipur Pink Panthers Raider Rs. 1.002 cr

Category A players A total of 12 players were auctioned in Category A. Nine of them found a new home, while 3 were retained by their current teams using FBM cards.

All-rounder Pawan Sehrawat went to Tamil Thalaivas for 59.5 lakhs.

Defender Fazal Atrachali went to Dabang Delhi for 30 lakhs.

Devank Dalal, the last name in the A category, fetched Rs. 2.205 crore from Bengal Warriorz. Patna Pirates retained Ankit Jaglan for Rs. 1.573 crore using the FBM card for one season.

FBM (Final Bid Match) card: Teams can retain a player for either one or two seasons to support long-term team building and greater team continuity. Previously, the FBM rule allowed teams to retain a player for only one season.

Category B players Pardeep Narwal, one of the most decorated players in the history of the league went unsold in the auction. Sahil Gulia was the other player to go unsold.