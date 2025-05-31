Subscribe

PKL Season 12 Auction: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Devank Dalal fetch big money - list of key players sold on opening day

Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2.23 cr. Bengal Warriorz bought Devank Dalal for 2.205 cr.

Livemint
Updated31 May 2025, 11:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2.23 cr.
Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs. 2.23 cr.

The Pro Kabaddi League season 12 auction is happening in Mumbai. Day 1 of the auction has seen some high-octane moments. Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui, the first name in the action, was bought by Gujarat Giants for a whopping Rs. 2.23 crore. Mohammadreza Shadloui's all-round efforts helped Haryana Stealers to win their maiden PKL title in Season 11. Shadloui won an impressive 139 total points. Equally effective in attack and defense, he amassed 57 raid points and 82 tackle points across 24 matches. Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates fought aggressively before Gujarat Giants swooped in and bought the Iranian.

Advertisement

Major signings of the day

Ten players fetched at least one crore, the first time in the history of the PKL auction.

PlayerTeamRoleAmount
Mohammadreza Shadloui ChiyanehGujarat GiantsAll-rounderRs. 2.23 cr
Devank DalalBengal WarriorzRaiderRs. 2.205 cr
Ashu MalikDabang DelhiRaiderRs. 1.90 cr
Ankit JaglanPatna PiratesAll-rounderRs. 1.573 cr
Arjun DeshwalTamil ThalaivasRaiderRs. 1.405 cr
Naveen Sansar Singh KumarHaryana StealersRaiderRs. 1.20 cr
Yogesh Bijender DahiyaBengaluru BullsDefenderRs. 1.125 cr
Guman SinghUP YoddhasRaiderRs. 1.073 cr
Sachin TanwarPuneri PaltanRaiderRs. 1.058 cr
Nitin Kumar DhankharJaipur Pink PanthersRaiderRs. 1.002 cr

Category A players

A total of 12 players were auctioned in Category A. Nine of them found a new home, while 3 were retained by their current teams using FBM cards.

All-rounder Pawan Sehrawat went to Tamil Thalaivas for 59.5 lakhs.

Defender Fazal Atrachali went to Dabang Delhi for 30 lakhs.

Devank Dalal, the last name in the A category, fetched Rs. 2.205 crore from Bengal Warriorz. Patna Pirates retained Ankit Jaglan for Rs. 1.573 crore using the FBM card for one season.

FBM (Final Bid Match) card: Teams can retain a player for either one or two seasons to support long-term team building and greater team continuity. Previously, the FBM rule allowed teams to retain a player for only one season.

Advertisement

Category B players

Pardeep Narwal, one of the most decorated players in the history of the league went unsold in the auction. Sahil Gulia was the other player to go unsold. 

Patna Pirates signed three players in the 2nd set. They retained all-rounder Ankit Jaglan for Rs. 1.573 crore and signed defender Sanket Suresh Sawant for 40.50 lakhs. Towards the end of the day, they spent 20 lakhs on Raider Maninder Singh. The defending champions Haryana Stealers finished the day on a high by making their first signing of the day. The Stealers bought raider Naveen Sansar Singh Kumar for Rs. 1.20 crore, six times his base price value of 20 lakhs. 

 

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsSports NewsPKL Season 12 Auction: Mohammadreza Shadloui, Devank Dalal fetch big money - list of key players sold on opening day
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts