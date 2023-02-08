Player trading platform Sportiqo launches in India
The platform is live for the ILT20 League for now and is looking to add a portfolio of other sports and leagues, such as the English Premier League and the Indian Premier League, among others.
New Delhi: Sportiqo , a blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, has launched operations in India. The company said its users can invest or trade in players, like they would do in stocks.
